Robbery suspect arrested; 3 more sought

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Chattanooga Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Thursday night at an apartment on Mountain Creek Road.

Residents in the apartment say a man named Donte Terry had stopped by for a little while. Right after he left, three suspects came in and took several items including a computer, three cell phones, and DJ equipment.

The first suspect is described as being in his early 20s, 6'02 , with a light complexion, and mustache. He was wearing a red polo-style shirt, red cap with a "W" on it and armed with an assault rifle.

The second suspect is thought to be female and is described as 5'10, between 18 and 20-years-old, with short dreads and wearing blue jean shorts. She was armed with a small knife.

The third suspect was a male in his 20s with short hair.

Following the robbery, Terry was seen trying to get into the getaway vehicle, but he fell and was left behind.

Police arrested Terry and charged him with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Investigators continue to search for the other three suspects.