Lawson family speak out on double murder

BRADLEY COUNTY (WRCB) - Lisa Price stands beside the memorial for Charles and Deborah Phillips outside Eddie's Auto Shop in Benton, Tennessee.

Charles owned the business and worked on Lisa's cars frequently.

She says she only trusted Charles to work on them.

Hamilton County deputies arrested the Phillips' accused killer, Aaron Lawson in the parking lot of his family's business Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators searched his uncle and cousin's homes.

SWAT members broke down the door to one home.

Ernie Lawson Jr, said Aaron came to his home after the shooting and knew something was wrong. "He said 'I did something really bad'. I said, 'what did you do?' He said 'I killed Pricilla's mom and dad'. I said 'oh my God why?'"

According to Ernie, Aaron claimed the Phillips family had been threatening to not let Lawson see his 11-year-old daughter.

Lawson Jr. said, "He loved his daughter man with all his heart. He lived for her and that was his pride."

At one point, Ernie said his cousin threatened to kill himself with the same gun used to kill the Phillips.

"I said Aaron, no buddy. I can't let you do that," Ernie says.

Aaron's uncle tells Eyewitness News off camera he slipped sleeping pills into Aaron's drink to get him to calm down. Later that day, he was arrested.

Ernie said Aaron was under a lot of stress and dealing with the loss of his grandmother, father, and thought of not seeing his daughter again.

After the tragic chain of events, two people are dead and Lawson is behind bars.

Price wonders if there were any other way to resolve the issue. "Why? why do you get so bitter? why do you take somebody's life, what do you achieve?"

Lawson is facing first degree murder charges, he also is facing aggravated assault charges for a separate incident in Cleveland.

Lawson is due in court April 28th.