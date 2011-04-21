Story of Rossville man wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – For the first time since 2003, a Chattanooga television station has been honored in a news category with one of the most prestigious awards in the broadcast industry.

On Thursday, the Radio Television News Directors Association announced that WRCB won the Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Hard News Story in Region 8. The region includes all television stations in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and West Virginia in market sizes 51-210. Chattanooga is market 86. WRCB's work will be considered for the National Edward R. Murrow Awards to be announced in June.

Reporter Callie Starnes and photojournalist George Mitchell were recognized for their story, "Homeowner's Nightmare," about a Rossville man who shot at two intruders who broke into his home, hitting one of them. The story featured the market's first interview with the homeowner as well as distinct visual storytelling to help the viewer relate to the emotion of the event.

"This is a tremendous honor for Chattanooga media," said WRCB News Director Derrall Stalvey.

"The Murrow awards feature some of the highest quality work in journalism. To have our staff recognized among the best in the business is very satisfying. Callie and George worked hard on that piece to serve our viewers. We just planned on telling a good story and never thought of awards. But the first time I saw the piece, I knew they had something special."

WRCB won Chattanooga's last Murrow in a news category for its coverage of the I-75 fog crash in 2003. This is Mitchell's third Murrow, having won two others at a station in Knoxville. It is the first Murrow for Starnes.

About WRCB: WRCB is owned by Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. In addition to WRCB-TV/DT in Chattanooga, Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. owns and operates KTVN-TV in Reno, Nevada; WAJI-FM and WLDE-FM in Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and WGCL-AM and WTTS-FM in Bloomington/Indianapolis, Indiana. Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. headquarters are located in Bloomington, Indiana.

About the Awards: The Edward R. Murrow Awards have recognized outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with since 1971. Murrow's pursuit of excellence in journalism embodies the spirit of the awards that carry his name. Murrow Award recipients demonstrate the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the electronic news profession.