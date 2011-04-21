UPDATE: Georgia, Michigan officials seek missing woman

TUNNEL HILL, WHITFIELD COUNTY (WRCB) - Police in two states are looking for a woman last seen in the Tunnel Hill area.

Officials in Georgia and Michigan are looking for Amber Gerwick.

Gerweck's family is making a plea. Hoping someone saw something that could help investigators answer their questions and calm their fears.

"It's very uncharacteristic for Amber she's a mother, a student, and she was recently promoted in her job," says Susan Kirkland, family friend.

That's where the search, for 32 year old Gerweck, began when she was a no-show a work.

She's now been missing for 11 days. She was last seen in Tunnel Hill Georgia.

"This has been extremely hard on the family, they had no knowledge of her planning a trip. In fact, when they spoke to her on April 9th, she said she was staying home and studying," says Kirkland.

Then her Ford Escape was found in the parking lot of a Dollar General Store on Highway 41 in Tunnel Hill. Hundreds of miles from Michigan but about 35 miles, as the crow flies, from her parents who live in Calhoun, Georgia.

"If it was a coincidence or if she was on the way to see family no one knows at this point," says Kirkland.

Dale and Jackie Seger do know their daughter was here, they've seen the video.

"I was in the Dollar General, she was there and wasn't there, I didn't know where to go get her that's why it's hard," says Dale Seger, Gerweck's father.

Investigators say Gerweck bought toiletry items at dollar general.

When they discovered her car, inside they found her wallet. It was complete with a driver's license, credit cards and her keys.

"She didn't look distressed. She picked up a few items. She talked to the clerk. She left," says Kirkland.

Gerweck has four children ages 7 to 13. They live with their father in Jackson, Michigan. Her parents say she loves them too much to cause them worry.

"There's absolutely no way she'd ever leave her children like this. I mean her children were her world," says Seger.

The Segers are sharing photos, in hopes if anyone sees her or saw anything on April 10th in Tunnel Hill. Please call the GBI or Whitfield County Sheriff's Office at 706-278-1233.

If by chance Gerweck herself can see this.

"Come home," says Jackie Seger, Gerweck's Mother.

"All we can do is hope and pray for the best," says Dale Seger.