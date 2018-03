CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – A CARTA bus driver will have something new to drive after a big win in the Georgia Lottery.

Georgia Lottery officials say June Atkins, 51, of Chattanooga, won $75,000 playing Keno at the Mega Star Food Mart in Ringgold.

"The first thing I'm going to do is buy a Range Rover," she exclaimed. "I've wanted that for the last two years. Now, I can have it without having a bill behind it."

Atkins has been a bus driver for CARTA for the past four months. She has a 29-year-old son and two grandkids.