ATLANTA (AP) - US health officials predict that by 2020, the entire nation could be covered by smoking bans in workplaces, bars and restaurants.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that's a possibility, if state and local bans continue to be enacted at the rate they have been. A CDC report released Thursday said the number of states with comprehensive indoor smoking bans went from zero in 2000 to 26 in 2010.

Another 10 states have laws than ban smoking in workplaces, bars or restaurants, but not in all three.

Gary Nolan, director of a smokers' rights group, said he wouldn't be surprised if the prediction came true. He said public health officials and others are putting tremendous pressure on bars and businesses to stamp out smoking.

