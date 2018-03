MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - There's more to the Civil War than battlefields, and the Appalachian Regional Commission is unveiling a 13-state travel guide to help tourists get beyond them.

"The Home Front" highlights 150 lesser-known destinations to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the war.

They range from Mississippi's Corinth Contraband Camp and West Virginia's Independence Hall to the South Carolina college that started taking women when men went off to war. They paid tuition in bacon, sugar and lard.

ARC is unveiling the map Thursday in Wheeling.

Federal Co-Chair Earl Gohl says it's important to remind people the war was more than a series of battles: The lives and lifestyles of those who didn't fight are also worth exploring.

The guide will be a free insert in the spring issue of American Heritage magazine.

