ATHENS, MCMINN CO, TN (WRCB) Athens police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery.



It happened Wednesday night at a Jiffy Mart on Clearwater Road.

The clerk told police that a black male entered the store, showed a handgun, then jumped over the counter demanding money. After receiving the cash the suspect ran off.

A K-9 unit was called in to help search for the suspect, but he remains on the loose.