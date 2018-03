Update 8:45am

One lane is now open on I-75N @ mm 51.

One person died after a tractor trailer ran into the back of another tractor trailer.

The accident had all northbound lanes shut down for most of morning.

---------------------------------------------

Update 4/20/11

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is advising that it will quite a while before the accident on I-75 @ mm 51 is cleaned up.

One of the tractor trailers was carrying chicken feed and it is all over the roadway.

If you are heading toward Knoxville, use Highway 11 through McMinn County.

-----------------------------------------------

MCMINN CO, TN (WRCB) One person is dead after two tractor trailers collide Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 3:30am on Interstate 75N at mile marker 51 shutting down the interstate.

Traffic is being rerouted at exit 49 on Hwy 11.

Clean up is expected to take a while.