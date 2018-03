WASHINGTON (AP) - More than 7 million candles are being recalled because of concerns the cup holding the candle could melt or catch fire.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the tea lights were sold under the Chesapeake Bay Candle and Modern Light brand names.

They were sold at Home Goods, Target, Wegmans and other stores nationwide between July 2009 and February 2011.

The CPSC says the candles have a clear plastic cup that can melt or ignite, posing a fire and burn hazard.

The importer, Pacific Trade International Inc. of Rockville, Md., has received one report of the plastic cup melting while in use.

No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Consumers can call the company at 800-331-8339 for more information or visit its website at http://www.chesapeakebaycandle.com/ ..

