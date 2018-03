ROME, FLOYD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) – Floyd County deputies, are trying to figure out how a Calhoun, Georgia man ended up in the Coosa River.

The medical examiner says Billy Brock's body had been in the water for several days.

They were able to identify him by the tattoos on his body, through Department of Corrections documents.

Brock's family had not reported him missing.

The body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.