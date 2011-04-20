UPDATE: Toddler drowns in North Georgia pond

CHATSWORTH, MURRAY COUNTY, GA (WRCB) - A North Georgia toddler is dead, after falling into a pond.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on Smyrna Circle in Murray County.

Aiden Hammontree died in his own front yard, after family members say he disappeared.

Authorities are calling the toddler's death a tragic accident.

"He's a sweet little kid," said Angela Roseberry, "he loved throwing rocks in the creek."

Angela Roseberry says her grandson's favorite place was on the bank of the small pond outside the family's home.

It's a place that now comes with painful memories.

"There are places over there that shows where he fell in," she said.

Roseberry says she and her daughter, Aiden's mom, were sitting on the front porch Tuesday afternoon.

Aiden's father was across the street with his landlord, who worried about the toddler getting too close to the water.

"He tried to tell the mother that he was too close to the lake," said Roseberry, "moments later he was gone."

She says when he went missing, she knew immediately where to look.

"We all jumped in the lake looking for him and couldn't find him," she said, "they found him like a foot or two feet from where I was in the lake and I didn't feel him, he was already gone."

A Murray County rescue dive team found 22 month-old Aiden in about five feet of water. He had been there nearly an hour.

The Murray County Sheriff's Office and GBI are now investigating, but say there will likely be no criminal charges.

"Right now, it doesn't appear to be neglect," said Chief Deputy Ray Sitton, "it appears to be just an accident."

The loss of her grandson is weighing heavy on Angela Roseberry, who says the hardest part is explaining it all to his big sister.

"When we tell her he's gone she wants to know where he went," she said, "and we tell her he went to heaven."

The toddler's body has been sent to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta for autopsy, that is standard under state law. Results could be back as early as Thursday.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20th 10:30 am

CHATSWORTH, MURRAY COUNTY, GA (WRCB) - A Murray County toddler is dead after apparently drowning in a pond Tuesday.

Murray County's coroner, Larry Ballew, identifies the child as 22-month-old Aiden Hammontree.

The child was reportedly found in a pond on Smyrna Circle, near his home.

Ballew says the body has been sent to the crime lab in Atlanta for autopsy.

"I don't suspect anything but drowning as the cause of death," said Ballew.

The Murray County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death.

