UPDATE 7: Suspect in double murder in custody

HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) --Bradley County Officials say a murderer has now been caught.

Aaron Lawson was found, Wednesday afternoon, at a business in the Highway 58 area of Hamilton County.

Lawson is suspected of shooting and killing two people at a home in Charleston, Tennessee, Tuesday night.

"We've been looking for a subject named Aaron Dean Lawson, age 32, since last night for a double homicide in Bradley County," says Bradley County Sheriff Jim Ruth.

Less than 24 hours after the murders of Charles and Deborah Phillips, Sheriff's Deputies have the suspect in custody.



"An anonymous tip from Meigs County to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office," says Sheriff Ruth.

Sheriff Ruth say investigators expected trouble when they went to the Lawson family business on Highway 58.

"He was at this location firing guns off and acting a way that was the case," says Sheriff Ruth.

Lawson was arrested without incident.

It's at the family business where Eyewitness News found Lawson's Uncle, Ernie Lawson, who says he spent most of the night trying to talk to his nephew.

Ernie Lawson says that Aaron Lawson had fired a gun behind the business earlier in the day. Ernie Lawson says he was worried Lawson might have shot himself.

Aaron Lawson is charged with shooting his daughter's grandparents, Tuesday night, outside their home in Charleston.

Investigators say Lawson had been arguing with his ex-girlfriend over time with his daughter. Ernie Lawson says his nephew Aaron went to the Phillips home to talk to them.

Ernie Lawson says his nephew told him he had been taking a drug called ICE. Ernie Lawson also says there was a history of trouble between his nephew and the Phillips family over visitation with his daughter.

HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) - Bradley County officials confirm Aaron Lawson has been arrested after an extensive manhunt.

Lawson wass arrested near his family's towing company off Highway 58 at Grasshopper Road.

Sheriff Jim Ruth says Lawson surrendered peacefully to deputies.

Sheriff Ruth says Lawson shot and killed Charles and Deborah Phillips at their home Tuesday night.

Wednesday 3PM

The crime scene tape outside the home of Charles and Deborah Phillips doesn't sit well with neighbor Lisa McCracken.



She said, "I'm shocked and very unsettled."



Bradley County Sheriff Jim Ruth said the couple was murdered Tuesday night by Aaron Dean Lawson.

Investigator's say Lawson had an argument with his child's mother who is the daughter of the Phillips.

The call came into dispatch as shots fired shortly before 9PM Tuesday night.

When deputies arrived, they found the bodies of Charles and Deborah behind the house.

Sheriff Ruth says they died from multiple gun shot wounds.



Ruth said, "We are going to bring him in and we hope to do it in the next few hours. I can't guarantee but it's the goal."



We're told, Charles Phillips was a well known mechanic in Polk County and McCracken says she remembers seeing the couple earlier this week, and everything seemed fine.



McCracken said, "He would always wave and speak and he would always throw up his hands while mowing his yards or while riding around with his grand kids."



Investigators, say Lawson used a 9mm handgun to carry out the murders, but aren't sure how he got a hold of them.

Sheriff Ruth said one thing for sure, this is a "great loss" for the community.

CHARLESTON, BRADLEY COUNTY (WRCB) – The Bradley County Sheriff has identified the two people killed Tuesday night.

Sheriff Jim Ruth says Charles and Deborah Phillips were found shot to death behind their home on Lethal Lane in Charleston, off of Walker Valley Road.

Investigators are searching for 32-year-old Aaron Lawson in connection with the deaths.

Sheriff Ruth says Charles and Deborah are the grandparents of Lawson's 11-year-old daughter, and believe a custody dispute may be the motive in the shooting.

Lawson is 5'10", weighs 210 pounds and was last seen driving a 1997 maroon Ford Explorer.

Deputies believe Lawson has one or more handguns on him and say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Lawson is also wanted by Cleveland Police for aggravated assault.

Officials tell Eyewitness News Lawson has family in Meigs County and could be there.

