ATHENS, McMINN COUNTY (WRCB) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a traffic stop in McMinn County led to a prescription pill bust worth over $35,000.

According to the THP, William Von-Schriltz, 42, of Florida, was pulled over Sunday morning for speeding on Interstate 75. When Von-Schriltz and passenger Jeffery Kirk, 45, of Florida, gave the trooper inconsistent answers, the trooper became suspicious and searched their truck.

THP officials say the trooper found 1,756 doses of Hydromorphone, Alprazolam, Oxycodone, Phentermine and Diazepam in a canvas bag zip-tied to the engine compartment. Investigators say the street value of the drugs is over $35,000.

Von-Schriltz and Kirk were arrested and charged with possession of schedule II and schedule IV for resale.

Both were booked into the McMinn County Jail in lieu of a $48,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation by the Drug Enforcement Agency.