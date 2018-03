CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Georgia residents going after their GED are also going to be hit with additional costs.

The American Council on Education is raising the fees on GED tests.

Students will now have to pay $250 for the five-part test.

That's up from just $95.

The state offers free classes and test preparation to any Georgia residents.

It's estimated that 1.1 million Georgians over the age of 25 do not have a high school diploma or GED.