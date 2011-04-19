Senator Corker talks about Federal spending

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Senator Bob Corker made a trip to Chattanooga to discuss his "CAP Act" with local business leaders.

The proposal would put a cap on federal spending, relative to our country's economic output. He referenced a "fiscal straight jacket" needed on Congress.

"I've been there four years now and continue to be amazed at the total lack of fiscal discipline we have in Washington," says Corker.

He told members of the Society of Human Resource Management that while Standard and Poors downgraded America's credit outlook to "negative". Senator Corker says he's hopeful.

"I think we have a tremendous opportunity over the next 60 days to solve this problem, to begin getting things back in proper alignment and obviously I wake up everyday towards that end," says Corker.

Congress is set to vote on whether to raise the debt ceiling. Corker says he will not vote for an increase, without the "CAP Act" or a similar measure in place. Corker says it would save nearly $8 trillion dollars over a decade.