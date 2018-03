MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- McMinn County authorities are looking into a weekend shooting.

Investigators haven't released many details.

They say they found Candice Briggs at a home on County Road 20, Saturday morning.

She had been shot in the shoulder with a small caliber handgun.

Briggs was airlifted to a hospital where she was treated and released.

Investigators say it's still unclear if Briggs was shot accidentally, but they say charges could be filed.