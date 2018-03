NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A proposal to change the Tennessee Constitution to allow the state to impose stricter limits on abortion is a step closer to voters.

The resolution passed the House and Senate in 2009, but must be approved by two-thirds of the membership in each chamber of the current General Assembly before it can go to voters in 2014. The measure passed the Senate 24-8 on Monday.

The proposal says that "nothing in this Constitution secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of an abortion."

American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee executive director Hedy Weinberg opposes the measure because she says it would move the state "closer toward taking away women's right to access safe and legal health care services."

