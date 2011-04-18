Red Cross seeks donations for NC disaster relief

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Volunteers from Chattanooga's Red Cross chapter are in North Carolina providing aid to Saturday's tornado victims.

Officials say the weekend disaster left at least 44 dead across six states.

At least half of those lost lives were in North Carolina and more than a thousand families in the state will be homeless.

Disaster teams from across the South have been sent to the neighboring state, with 25 Red Cross emergency response vehicles there, or on the way.

Over the weekend, Red Cross volunteers provided victims with shelter, food and other necessities to help as cleanup began.

Dick Blazak, a local volunteer, will serve as Mass Disaster Manager in charge of Feeding, Sheltering and Distributing Bulk Items in Raleigh, one of the hardest-hit areas.

The Chattanooga Red Cross operates solely off donations, which you can make by visiting their location at 801 McCallie Avenue.

You can also donate by visiting their website, or text "REDCROSS" to 90999 for a $10 contribution.