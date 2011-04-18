Gas prices continue to climb

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Officials say gas prices are headed for the five-dollar mark.

According to the AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.82.

That's up six cents from last week.

Here in Tennessee, the average price of gas is up five-cents, to $3.65.

And in Georgia, folks are paying around $3.71, that's an increase of six cents over the past week.

Despite that, Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood told reporters Monday that President Obama has no plans to lower the tax on gas, or sell strategic petroleum reserves to lower prices.

"That's a big deal. That's a big hurt for people right now," says Secretary LaHood. "In the short term, we need some relief from the Middle East for that barrel of oil to come down."

One big thing driving the recovery is car sales. And experts say that could be hurt by rising fuel prices.

Despite the Libyan war that's driving up gas prices, and the disaster in Japan disrupting the world economy, consumer spending is up and more employers are hiring.