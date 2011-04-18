Update: Trial underway over BCBS nooses

Update 4/20/11

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) A Federal Court Jury in Chattanooga has determined a construction company didn't violate a man's civil rights when they fired him.

Chad Byers sued Hanner Construction over his 2008 termination.

Byers claimed it was retaliation because he spoke to the media about a noose, found at the Blue Cross Blue Shield construction site.

Hanner Construction said Byers was fired because of his poor performance.

Tuesday afternoon, a jury sided with the construction company.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – An alleged case of racial discrimination involving a Chattanooga construction company is now underway in federal court.

During the building of the Blue Cross Blue Shield headquarters in Chattanooga in 2008, two nooses were found.

Chad Byers claims his employer fired him for talking to the media about the incident.

His employer at the time, J.M. Hanner, claims Byers was fired because of poor job performance.

Byers is suing for lost pay.