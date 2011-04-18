Watts Bar Nuclear Plant touts safety

RHEA COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- The key word of Monday's tour was safety. Republican Senator Lamar Alexander (TN) says he was pleased with what he saw.

Engineers put on a demonstration of what happens if the worst were to come.

Sirens sounded as seismic activity is detected at Watts Bar, knocking a reactor off line.

Engineers work diligently to put out fires one by one in this disaster simulation training.

The team of three, worked for 5 minutes through an earthquake to secure personnel, avoid further issues, and get a rattled reactor operational.

It's all part of the government's plan to reduce the risk of plant failures and ensure safety.

Watts Bar Operations Manager, John Dalton, said, "We are looking hard at how our disaster response is set up and what we can put in place to address those."

Sen. Alexander said United States nuclear plants go above and beyond strict safety regulations, thus making them the safest on the planet.

Sen. Alexander said, "There are 104 reactors in America. There has never been a fatality at one of them."

AJapanese rescue crews are still sifting thru the rubble of the Fukushima Plant just over a month after the devastation.

Nuclear Regulatory Commissioner Bill Ostendorff said the NRC formed a safety committee of top government engineers after the events of Fukushima.

"The task force is going to look at the Fukushima incident and address anything that is appropriate and any changes that need to be made," Ostendorff said.