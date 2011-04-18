Peanut Butter Pie - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Peanut Butter Pie

Here's the recipe for Peanut Butter Pie from the Front Porch, featured on 3 Plus You.
PEANUT BUTTER PIE

1 8oz package of cream cheese
1 c powdered sugar
1/8 c milk
1 8oz package cool whip
1 cup peanut butter
On low speed, mix the cream cheese and powdered sugar until creamy.  Add milk while beating.
Spoon in cool whip and mix for 1 minute.  Add peanut butter and mix for another minute on high speed.
Spread mixture in a pre-made graham cracker crust, and let sit for 1 hour.   Garnish with crushed peanuts, graham cracker crumbs, with a drizzle of chocolate syrup and whipped cream.  
Have fun with it!  Be creative.
