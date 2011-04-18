Here's the recipe for Peanut Butter Pie from the Front Porch, featured on 3 Plus You.

PEANUT BUTTER PIE





1 8oz package of cream cheese

1 c powdered sugar

1/8 c milk

1 8oz package cool whip

1 cup peanut butter

On low speed, mix the cream cheese and powdered sugar until creamy. Add milk while beating.

Spoon in cool whip and mix for 1 minute. Add peanut butter and mix for another minute on high speed.

Spread mixture in a pre-made graham cracker crust, and let sit for 1 hour. Garnish with crushed peanuts, graham cracker crumbs, with a drizzle of chocolate syrup and whipped cream.

Have fun with it! Be creative.