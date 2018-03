OOLTEWAH, TN. (WRCB)-- Chattanooga Police have released the name of the man found dead Saturday afternoon at the Lee Highway Bi-Lo in Ooltewah.

Investigators identify him as 46-year-old Edward Lee Kubicki of Summerville, South Carolina.

Police believe the Kubicki had been dead for two day before a man and woman found him in a pickup truck while visiting a nearby duck pond.

The cause of death is still under investigation pending the medical examiner's report.