CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC. (WRCB)-- A police chase out of North Carolina lands a man and woman behind bars.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says a deputy became suspicious of a car making its way down Highway 64 Friday morning.

A registration check showed the vehicle was stolen out of Polk County, Florida, prompting an attempt to stop the car, but the driver sped away.

The high-speed chase carried over into Georgia, where it finally ended with the arrests of Elisha Fay Josline and Joseph Riccitielo in Fannin County.

Both are being held in the county jail, with charges pending in Cherokee County.