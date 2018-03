ATLANTA, GA. (WRCB)-- Georgia's unemployment rate showed a decline in the month of March, but is still above the national percentage.

State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler says Georgia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined to 10.0 percent, down from February's 10.2 percent.

"The drop in the unemployment rate is encouraging, but I'm more pleased that we've now had two consecutive months of job growth, coupled with fewer layoffs," says Butler. "It appears that employers are growing more confident that our economy is improving."

During the month, almost 16,000 payroll jobs were added to the economy.

March marked the 42nd consecutive month Georgia has exceeded the national unemployment rate, which is currently 8.8 percent.