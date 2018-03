CHATTANOOGA, TN. (AP) - With production starting up, workers building the new Passat at Volkswagen's new plant in Chattanooga say it's a winner.

Volkswagen Group of America's Chattanooga Operations says in a statement that the first 2012 Passats will roll off the line in coming days to be sold in the second half of this year.

This Passat, unlike its predecessor with the same name and a base price of about $27,000, will have a base sticker price around $20,000 when it hits showrooms.

A maintenance technician who works on robots at the $1 billion plant, Auby Longley, said he knows what has gone into preparing for the start of production. Longley said he has driven the car and wants to buy one.

