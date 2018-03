ROSSVILLE, CATOOSA COUNY, GA. (WRCB)-- A neighborhood street is closed Sunday, after a large tree crashes down across it, trapping one resident in their home.

The incident happened on Warren Street in a Rossville, Georgia neighborhood Saturday morning around 3:00.

Residents say the tree closed their street and even trapped one neighbor in their driveway.

Catoosa County maintenance crews removed the portion of the tree blocking the neighbor in.

They are expected to remove the rest on Monday.

The extent of damage is unclear and thankfully no one was injured.

Neighbors believe Friday night's storm caused the incident.