CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A teenager drives himself to the hospital after taking a bullet to the head.

The incident happened Saturday night around 10:30 on 4th Avenue.

The 16-year-old victim told police he was with four friends when he was shot by an unknown gunman in the back of the head.

An investigation showed inconsistencies in the teenager's story, leaving police unsure of a location or details that led up to the shooting.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Police continue to investigate the incident, with no suspect information available at this time.