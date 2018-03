CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Dozens of Chattanooga men got in touch with their feminine sides Saturday for a good cause.

Men walked a mile to raise awareness of sexual violence and did so wearing red high heel shoes.

Chattanooga Police Chief Bobby Dodd, Fire Chief Randy Parker, and Councilman Manny Rico slipped on a pair of stilettos to participate.

"It affects everyone in the community, everyone probably knows somebody who's been a victim of an assault or a sexual assault without looking too far," says Noel Parker, sexual assault nurse.

The Partnership's Rape Crisis Center is the only of its kind in Chattanooga.

Last year alone the center helped 300 victims.

All the money raised Saturday will help provide more services for rape victims.