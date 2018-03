CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a man accused of choking his girlfriend and tossing her child.

Investigators say 27-year-old Timothy Pam assaulted the woman, while she was holding her two-year-old child, and then tossed a three month old in the air.

The mother caught the infant just before the baby hit the ground.

For this incident, Pam is wanted for simple assault (Domestic), and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Pam is also wanted in connection to a February robbery, where police say he pulled a gun on a friend.

Timothy Pam's last known address is on 4930 Swan Road.

If you've seen him, call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.

You could earn a cash reward.