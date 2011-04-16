TN official seeks gas tax alternative for electric cars

NASHVILLE, TN. (AP) - The state transportation commissioner is looking for ways to get electric car drivers to contribute to road maintenance - something that is usually paid for from the gas tax.

Since electric cars don't use gas, their drivers don't pay. That means less money for the state's roads. And road funds already are dwindling because of other factors, including more cars with increased fuel efficiency.

Transportation Commissioner John Schroer told The Tennessean he thinks the owners of electric vehicles should pay their fair share.

Proposals being looked at in other states include a flat yearly license fee or a charge based on vehicle weight or miles driven.

But he also said a possible electric car fee should be part of an overall discussion about better ways to fund roads.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

