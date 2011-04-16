TN official seeks gas tax alternative for electric cars - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TN official seeks gas tax alternative for electric cars

NASHVILLE, TN. (AP) - The state transportation commissioner is looking for ways to get electric car drivers to contribute to road maintenance - something that is usually paid for from the gas tax.

Since electric cars don't use gas, their drivers don't pay. That means less money for the state's roads. And road funds already are dwindling because of other factors, including more cars with increased fuel efficiency.

Transportation Commissioner John Schroer told The Tennessean he thinks the owners of electric vehicles should pay their fair share.

Proposals being looked at in other states include a flat yearly license fee or a charge based on vehicle weight or miles driven.

But he also said a possible electric car fee should be part of an overall discussion about better ways to fund roads.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.