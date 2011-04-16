UPDATE: Flood Warnings issued for portions of Channel 3 viewing area

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for two creeks in the Tennessee Valley.

A Flood Warning has been issued for Lookout Creek in Dade and Hamilton counties until late Saturday night.

Flood stage for the creek is 12 feet and levels as of 10:00 am Saturday were at 14 feet and falling.

Minor flooding is expected for Chickamauga Creek in Chattanooga and a warning has been issued until Sunday morning.

Flood stage for the creek is 18 feet, with levels at 17.9 feet and rising Saturday morning.

Levels are expected to reach 18.5 feet by Saturday night and begin to drop Sunday morning.

Further south in Georgia, a warning has been issued for the Consauga River near Titlon affecting Gordon, Murray and Whitfield counties.

Flood stage for the river is 18 feet, which is expected to be reached by Sunday morning and continue to rise to nearly 18.4 by Monday morning.

The Storm Alert 3 Team is monitoring these warnings and will continue to bring you updates here at WRCBtv.com.