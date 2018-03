ROME, GA. (AP) - Authorities said storms that ravaged trees and knocked out power across Georgia left some of the heaviest damage in the state's northwest corner.

The Rome News-Tribune reports that several homes were damaged in Rome as trees were hurled into houses.

Floyd County Emergency Management Director Scotty Hancock said there were at least 20 reports of trees down on houses.

WSB-TV reports that a power pole crushed an SUV in Rome, but the mother and three children escaped the vehicle with only minor injuries.

No deaths were reported in Georgia from the storms, which claimed at least seven lives in Alabama.

Georgia Power officials said there were still about 5,000 customers in the Rome area without power Saturday morning.

At Fort Benning near Columbus, authorities said a building was damaged by the storms.

