MARION COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- Tennessee Highway Patrol is on scene of an accident involving a tractor trailer and a car.

The accident happened about 9:30pm Friday on I-24 near mile marker 164.

The tractor trailer is on it's side and blocking one lane of traffic in both directions.

According to witnesses one lane in each direction is open.

The road is expected to reopen around 1am Saturday.

We will bring you more details as they becomes available.