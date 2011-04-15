Local organization looks to give teens "A Better Tomorrow"

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- In a round-table discussion Richard Bennett of "A Better Tomorrow" says the most recent events involving teenagers and crime haven't been appealing.

On two separate occasions, numerous teens at Coolidge park have resulted into shootings and arrests.

Thursday, Chattanooga Police arrested two teenage girls after they planned to rob someone.

Richard Bennett said, "When our kids don't have the right avenues to voice their concerns or have the right opportunities, then you get this type of behavior."

Bennett's program educates kids through "straight talk," discussing issues that affect teens directly.

Cody Armstrong, has been with ABT four months and says many times his peers act before they think.

Armstrong said, "As a child it is hard to see how one decision you make can affect you for the rest of your life. What I have learned is before you do something, just think about it."

Andrew Beatrice says at age 17, he's made plenty of bad decision, but so far his best was being mentored by Bennett.

His goal is not to make the same mistakes twice, but says some of his peers often do, because a life of drugs and guns is all they have known.

Andrew Beatrice, a junior in high school said, "I just really hope it stops because I have been through the same things and some people have no choice but to do what they do . They just have to get it how they get it."

Bennett said a life of crime can start for some kids as early as age five.

Quinntell Ramsey has been with ABT since middle school.

He says many kids don't a role model to guide them.

"They don't have someone there for them, Ramsey said. "They don't have someone to give them effort to put forth."

