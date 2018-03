CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- EPB's website reports up to 500 customers are without power in Soddy-Daisy.

North Georgia EMC says power in the Fort Oglethorpe area has been restored.

The rainy weather had left around 1,100 residents without electricity earlier Friday.

If you see any downed lines, you're ask to stay away and report them to North Georgia EMC or call 911.