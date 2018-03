KNOXVILLE, TN. (AP) - Rain is a good thing for Tennessee Valley Authority customers.

The utility's fuel cost will decrease slightly in the May billing - as much as 50 cents for average residential customers - due partly to increased hydro generation from heavy rainfall.

Effective April 1, TVA changed its 19-year-old rate structure to promote energy efficiency and reduce peak power demand.

The nation's largest public utility provides power to distributors with some 9 million customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

