UPDATE 6: Possible severe weather for the Tennessee Valley Friday night

UPDATE: 6:40 PM

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Strong to severe thunderstorms will continue across the Tennessee Valley Friday night and into the early morning hours Saturday. Total rainfall amounts will measure 2-3 inches before the rain ends Saturday morning. Strong winds and large hail will also be possible overnight.

We have several ways to keep you informed. Updated Watches and Warnings will scroll on the screen throughout the day. You can track and zoom the rain right to your neighborhood on the iRadar. Search "WRCB" for free local weather apps on iPhone and Droid. Other mobile devices can use m.WRCBtv.com. You can also interact with other viewers at Facebook.com/WRCBtv, Facebook.com/WRCBweather, Twitter.com/WRCBweather, and Twitter.com/WRCB. If you see weather problems and it is safe to do so, send a photo to pix@wrcbtv.com.

UPDATE: 5:44 PM

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A Tornado Warning has been issued for Southeast Gordon, Georgia until 6:00 pm EDT.

A TORNADO WATCH will remain in effect for Gordon and Chattooga counties until midnight EDT.



Severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, and heavy rains at times are still possible later tonight.

UPDATE: 1:46 PM

A solid shield of rain and thunderstorms stretching from the Cumberland Plateau to north Alabama is approaching the Sequatchie Valley from the west.

The activity is moving to the northeast and will gradually spread over the rest of the Channel 3 viewing area over the next several hours.

Some of these storms may turn severe this afternoon, but the bulk of the severe weather is expected to occur near and after sundown, ending in the eastern counties, the Blue Ridge of GA, and western NC after midnight.

Primary threats are still damaging straight line winds in the valleys and especially in the high elevations.

Large hail and heavy downpours will be possible, too. Although the chance of a tornado is very low, an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Here is a link to the latest outlook and breakdown from the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK.

-Nick Austin