CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Investigators working on a warrant operation encountered a barricaded suspect at 2720 N. Chamberlain Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

Lorenzo Jarrett Jr. ran from police when he spotted officers as they approach to arrest him. Once inside the home, he refused to come out.

On duty SWAT units were dispatched to the area to negotiate his surrender but Jarrett eventually came out peacefully and was taken into custody without incident.

Jarrett was wanted on warrants for probation violation in reference to domestic aggravated assault.