Three teens arrested for conspiracy; Victims also arrested

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Two 16-year-old girls have been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and possession of marijuana for resale following a tip from the East Hamilton High School SRO.

Chattanooga Police were alerted to two students who'd skipped school on April 12, 2011, to set up a robbery. Investigators working in the Fugitive Division and Crime Suppression Units located the suspect vehicle at 7390 Lee Highway and conducted a traffic stop.

The intended victims, Rellian Brown and Andre Arnold along with the suspects were located in the car. Police also found a large amount of marijuana, cash and a gun. All occupants of the vehicle were transported to the Police Services Center where they were interviewed by investigators.

According to the girls, they conspired with a third person, Gary Douglas to rob Brown and Arnold.

They were on their way with the victims to an undisclosed location to execute the robbery when they were stopped by the police.

Douglas was later brought in for questioning and also confessed to the conspiracy. Charges against Douglas are pending.

Both Brown and Arnold were later arrested on unrelated charges.