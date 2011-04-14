3 On Your Side: Road Problems on Bonny Oaks Drive

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Mechanic Bubba Gaddis of White's Auto Shop says he expects to see the worst if the city doesn't fix this hump in the road on Bonny Oaks Drive.

From this video you can see where the bump causes a slight jump in cars' suspension.

It's also caused a headache for Danny White's used car lot next door.

"We have had several occasions where trucks pull their trailers and come right under the bridge and the trailers would pop up as soon as you come over the hump. That's why there are so many spots on the fence. It's where trailers have run through it several times," says White.

Surveillance video shows the most recent run-in with his fence.

It's been knocked off the rollers and he has to drag it across the lot to lock it.

Gaddis says fixing the fence is not the solution.

"We have to keep fixing the fences and eventually it won't be hitting the fence, it will hit someone on the other side of the road," says Gaddis.

White said it's not just trailers causing damage either.

"Dealerships run through it, a city truck come through here, it didn't pop loose, there have been several," says White.

White said the high-traffic area is known to have several wrecks, some of which he attributes to the hump.

Gaddis said any cry for help, falls on deaf ears.

Up to this point nothing had been done because no one called to file a complaint.

We talked with Chattanooga Public Works by phone and they didn't know this bump was here.

When we made the call, a public works crews was in route to survey the problem.

Public Works Director Lee Norris says a hole next to the hump is causing the problem and a crew is on the scene addressing the problem.

We were told It should be fixed Thursday evening.