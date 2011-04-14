Post Japan crisis, TVA reinvests in, reconsiders, nuclear power safety

The Tennessee Valley Authority has reached a landmark settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency on alleged Clean Air Act violations.

The Tennessee Valley Authority has announced a plan to retire 18 coal-fired boilers at three plants.

TVA to shut down 18 boilers at coal-fired plants in effort to go greener

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Rarely known to exaggerate, TVA Chairman Dennis Bottorff may have uttered the understatement of the month at the annual Board meeting of the Tennessee Valley Authority in Chattanooga, Thursday.

"We probably are watching the Japan (nuclear) crisis even more closely than the common person in the street is," says Bottorff.

TVA generates almost a third of its electricity from nuclear power. The facility in Chattanooga's side yard, Sequoyah, at Soddy Daisy, is among the five power plants that the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) considers most at risk for an 'earthquake that could cause catastrophic failure.'

But Chief Operating Officer Bill McCollum considers that a bit of a misnomer.

"Our nuclear plants are not built in areas where there are likely to be earthquakes," says McCollum.

McCollum maintains that Sequoyah's emergency generators and electrical gear sit high enough that the worst floods can't get to them. And backup pumps can keep the reactors cool if the main diesels fail.

What's more, McCollum claims, Browns Ferry, near Athens, Alabama, is built to stand up a quake ten times stronger than our country's ever recorded.

"Having people come in and see the actual facility did take some of the mystery out of this," TVA Chief Executive Officer Tom Kilgore says.

Eyewitness News was among a number of media outlets to tour Browns Ferry, March 25.

TVA's Board has decided to implement more protective measures. Several could be in place by mid-July; including more satellite phones to serve as back-up communication, and more portable generators to power lights or to re-charge batteries.

The Board also is considering whether to thicken the reactors' cooling pipes.

But perhaps the biggest aftershock, how the Japanese crisis could affect TVA's decisions regarding Watts Bar Unit #2, near Spring City; and the scuttled Bellefonte site in Hollywood, Alabama.

"What we're asking management to do is expand the scope of the feasibility study," Bottorff says.

Last year, TVA estimated that a build-out of only one of Bellefonte's reactor could cost almost $4 billion.

Forty-five environmental groups, including the Knoxville-based Southern Alliance for Clean Energy (SACE) have asked the NRC to suspend licensing for all nuclear plants until it can review Japan's response to its crisis.