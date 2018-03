The Tennessee Valley Authority says they have detected a very small increase in radiation levels in Chattanooga since the Japan nuclear disaster.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Radiation from Japan's damaged nuclear plant, has reached our drinking water.

According to measurements taken by the EPA on March 28th, there were elevated levels of radioactive Iodine-131.

It was the second highest reading in the country.

Three picocuries per liter of water is allowed in drinking water.

Chattanooga's level was 1.6 (one-point-six).

The radiation can cause thyroid cancer, but officials say the levels are not high enough to be dangerous.