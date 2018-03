BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole in the slayings of his girlfriend's adult daughter and an elderly couple.

Thirty-7-year-old Samuel Littleton II pleaded guilty on Thursday to three counts of aggravated murder and three counts of abuse of a corpse in the February slayings of Tiffany Brown and Richard and Gladis Russell. He had made a plea deal to avoid the death penalty.

Brown's body was found in the basement of a home Littleton had bought from the Russells in Bellefontaine in western Ohio. The body of Richard Russell was found in Tennessee; his wife's body was found in Georgia.

Family members of the victims shouted "Coward!" as Littleton was led from the courtroom after sentencing.

