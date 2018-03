CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority board is discussing its nuclear ambitions in the aftermath of the emergency in Japan.

The TVA board's Thursday agenda in Chattanooga includes a report on its nuclear safety review.

TVA has decided to delay recommending a go-ahead on a reactor at its Bellefonte Nuclear Plant in northeast Alabama while the utility studies how to prevent anything like the radiation leak from Japan's tsunami-flooded nuclear plant.

TVA managers will present the utility's 20-year energy plan to the board. That plan recommends reducing the agency's reliance on coal-powered plants and pursuing new natural gas and nuclear capacity.

TVA also is considering programs to increase power generated from wind, solar and biomass while promoting conservation.

