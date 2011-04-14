Alan Jackson, Kellie Pickler coming to Riverbend

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- Friends of the Festival has announced headline acts for the final two nights of Riverbend 2011.

Country superstar Alan Jackson will perform on the Coca-Cola Stage on Friday June 17th.

Alan is one of only a handful of artists who've been around for two decades who still regularly top the country chart. And unlike the other consistent hit makers who can make that claim, he's the only one who is a true singer/songwriter, penning most of his own material in the more than 50 million albums sold.

Jackson is 17-time winner at the ACM Awards, a 16-time CMA Award winner and a Grammy-honored songwriter as well.

The final night of the Riverbend festival will feature country artist Kellie Pickler on the Coca-Cola Stage.

Since late 2005, Kellie has been living life in fast forward. Landing a spot on the 5th season of American Idol, Kellie made it all the way to the top six, a finish good enough to guarantee her a place on the American Idol tour. Her unmistakable talent and star quality also earned her a recording contract in Nashville.

Other headline acts for the 30th anniversary of the festival include: Huey Lewis & The News (June 10), The Beach Boys (June 11), The Machine w/CSO (June 12), Bessie Smith Strut (June 13), Casting Crowns (June 14), Miranda Lambert (June 15), Brian McKnight (June 16).

Pins are now on-sale online for $30 (plus applicable convenience fees) at www.riverbendfestival.com.