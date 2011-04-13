Erlanger votes to finalize deal with Hutcheson

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The Erlanger Medical Center Board voted to manage Hutcheson Medical Center, providing executive leadership, strategic planning, physician support and a large line of credit.

It'll be a long journey back from the brink and one Erlanger would like to get started soon.

"We're gonna jump in and start working, immediately, with the team that's there," says Jim Brexler, CEO of Erlanger Medical Center.

It was quick and unanimous, in a meeting that lasted all of about 5 minutes, Erlanger's board voted to approve a management agreement with Hutcheson Medial Center.

Due diligence performed after the proposal was submitted in October uncovered "significant financial challenges," in the words of Brexler, not known to Erlanger or Hutcheson leadership.

The long and short of it, expenditures exceed revenues. Losing money every month, the facility is currently some $35 million in the red.

Part of Erlanger's agreement okays a $20 million line of credit, fully backed by Catoosa, Walker and Dade Counties, to begin the long dig back into the black.

Brexler says, the first thing Erlanger will do is listen.

"They've got a great group of employees, a great group of folks that are trying to manage the activities that are there and they've got a very vibrant medical community that, for one reason or another, has not fully embraced Hutcheson as the place to admit their patients. So, we've got to figure out what we've got to do to make that be their place to hospitalize patients," says Brexler.

Hutcheson Medical Center Interim CEO Debbie Reeves will become part of the new Erlanger team as they look to fill chiefs of finance, nursing and executive offices in the months ahead.

"It may take as much as a year or 18 months for us to sort of work out of the challenges that are there, but we're gonna make progress every step of the way," says Brexler.

Lawyers for the Hutcheson boards are getting some language in line to push the final agreement through.

Asked about additional layoffs at the hospital, Brexler said he couldn't comment until they sat down and developed their strategic plan.



Brexler said all options are on the table but there are no plans to change the name of the facility, right now.