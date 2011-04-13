Car hits house on Ely Rd

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) --A resident on Ely Road got a huge surprise when a car hit their house, Wednesday evening.
Eyewitnesses say the car hit a mailbox, another car, and a tree, before striking the corner of the house.
They say the driver of the car appeared drunk.
No word if the driver faces any charges.
The person inside the house was not hurt.
