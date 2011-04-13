Car hits house on Ely Rd - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Car hits house on Ely Rd

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) --A resident on Ely Road got a huge surprise when a car hit their house, Wednesday evening.

Eyewitnesses say the car hit a mailbox, another car, and a tree, before striking the corner of the house.

They say the driver of the car appeared drunk.

No word if the driver faces any charges.

The person inside the house was not hurt.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.