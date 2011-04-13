Police seek information in robbery of KFC

EAST RIDGE, HAMITLON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- East Ridge Police responded to the Kentucky Fried Chicken located at 5318 Ringgold Rd. in reference to a robbery, just before 10pm Tuesday.

Officers arrived on the scene in less than a minute and established a perimeter around the restaurant.

Restaurant staff told officers that a black male approximately 6'1" wearing a plaid long sleeve shirt, khaki pants, and a dark ski mask jumped over the counter and displayed a handgun.

The suspect demanded that the restaurant manager open the safe and a cash register. The suspect took a small amount of money and fled the scene just prior to the officer's arrival.

Officers assisted by a K-9 unit from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office tracked the suspect to the area of the East Ridge Village Apartments located at 5322 Clemons Rd.

Investigators and officers canvassed the area talking with residents and witnesses but were unable to locate the suspect.

East Ridge Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 423-867-3718 or a confidential tip line is also available at 423-867-0016.